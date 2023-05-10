Support price for mango announced in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh

May 10, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Collector Sagili Shanmohan said efforts are being made to ensure that mango farmers get good returns on their investment this season.

Addressing a press conference at the Collectorate on Wednesday, Mr. Shanmohan said that mango is an important crop in Chittoor district. “Measures are being taken to solve the problems of farmers during the mango season. Since mango harvesting has started across the district, strong measures are being taken on behalf of the government to provide farmers a reasonable return on their investment,” the Collector said.

The Collector announced the support price of mangoes in the district from May 10 to May 20 at ₹19 per kg. Horticulture officials were ordered to take steps to implement the support price in all the factories. A meeting will be held after May 20 to announce the next support price, he said.

The Collector said that farmers should harvest the mango crop in stages. “Farmers should not fear that the rate will come down. Harvesting after the fruit is ripe will be good for buyers and farmers,” he said.

Mr. Shanmohan said that complaints have been received that farmers are being cheated at the ramps by middlemen across the district. “Strict vigilance has been arranged at the ramps to prevent fraud. Government personnel trained by legal metrology officers have been appointed for supervision,” he said, warning that the ramps will be seized if complaints are received from farmers.

“Calcium carbide, which is used to ripen mangoes quickly, has been banned. Departmental action will be taken if it is used anywhere,” he said.

The Collector said that the mango crop is cultivated on 54,370 hectares (1,36,000 acres) across the district. About 68,000 farmers are cultivating mangoes, he said, adding that the support price has been announced to benefit all the farmers. “From May 11, the district administration is taking steps to train the staff of the Rythu Bharosa Kendras on mango harvesting in all divisions and through them to educate the farmers,” he said.