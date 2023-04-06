ADVERTISEMENT

Support pours in for suspended YSRCP MLA as police foil ‘Jala Deeksha‘ in Nellore

April 06, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - NELLORE

Leaders from all political parties, barring the YSRCP, extended support to Kotamreddy’s demand for a bridge over the low-level Pottepalem causeway

S Murali
Suspended MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy staging a demonstration outside his house after the police refused permission for his planned protest, in Nellore on Thursday.

Suspended YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy was placed under house arrest by the police in an effort to prevent him from staging a ‘Jala Deeksha’ near the Pottepalem low-level causeway here on Thursday.

A large posse of police personnel encircled his residence from the night of April 5 (Wednesday) to prevent him from going to the protest site.

However, the suspended MLA, who represented the Nellore Rural Assembly constituency, along with his supporters staged a sit-in protest at his residence demanding funds for the construction of a bridge over the causeway.

Mr. Sridhar Reddy received a shot in the arm as leaders of all political parties, barring the YSRCP, expressed solidarity with his cause. The beleaguered MLA had raised a banner of revolt against the party leadership early this year, accusing the State government of remaining indifferent to the woes of the people in Nellore and denying funds for development projects such as a proposed facelift for the Barashahid Dargah and Ganesh Ghat and the construction of an Ambedkar Bhavan and Kapu Bhavan.

“A motorable road between Pottepalem and Tadiparthi has remained a dream. It is unfortunate that instead of releasing the funds for the bridge, as promised by the Chief Minister in July 2019, the State government chose to foil my protest,” he lamented.

‘‘I will continue with various forms of protest to exert pressure on the government to get funds sanctioned for all pending civic works,” he asserted, adding that the YSRCP would be swept away by a ‘political tsunami’ as all sections of people from Tada to Icchapuram were vexed with the ‘misrule’ of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Activists and leaders of the Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena Party, Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (CPI) and CPI(M) extended their support to the agitation.

A severe cash crunch had led to the stalling of all development works in Nellore Rural Assembly segment, said Mr. Sridhar Reddy who had a falling out with the party leadership after he staged a protest by squatting in a drain to protest the apathy of civic and Railway authorities.

