Support pours in for protesting farmers

Unions blame BJP for R-Day violence

Members of farmers’ unions and opposition parties staged demonstrations in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday lending support to the farmers in the capital in the wake of violence that marred their protest on the Republic Day.

After paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 73rd death anniversary, farmers and social activists, led by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee Prakasam district unit president Ch. Ranga Rao, vowed to continue the stir in a peaceful manner till the Centre repealed the three farm laws.

Organisation for Protection of Democracy State vice-president Ch.Sudhakar alleged that actor Deep Sidhu, who had reportedly instigated a section of farmers to hoist the ‘Nishan Sahib’ at the Red Fort, was in the BJP.

Minimum support price mechanism evolved by agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan was the need of the hour, said Acharya N.G.Ranga Kisan Samastha general secretary Chunchu Seshaiah. All India Kisan Sabha Prakasam district president P. Hanumantha Rao wanted the Union government not to promote corporate farming, fearing that a majority of small and marginal farmers would end up losing their land holding over a period.

Paying homage to a farmer who died in New Delhi, Congress activists in Gudur in SPSR Nellore district staged a protest in front of the Sub-Collector’s office. Congress party Sarvepalli Assembly segment In-charge P. Chandrasekar urged the Union government to take back the farm laws during the Budget session of Parliament.

It was unfortunate that the YSRCP and TDP had supported the three farm Bills in Parliament, said Congress Venkatagiri Assembly segment in-charge P.Srinivasulu Reddy.