Support pours in for fasting Youth Congress leader

People cutting across party affiliations expressed solidarity with Prakasam District Youth Congress president Sripathi Satish whose indefinite hunger strike, demanding that the State capital be located in the district, entered the second day on Thursday.

Telugu Desam Party State organising secretary Naukasani Balaji, Congress spokesperson for Prakasam district Mannam Prasanna Raju, and Jana Sena Party’s Ongole Lok Sabha constituency in-charge Sk. Riaz were among those who met Mr. Satish at the venue of the hunger strike. The Youth Congress leader’s stir was for implementation of the K.C. Sivaramakrishnan Committee recommendation for location of the capital in Donakonda region.

Mr. Satish exhorted Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and YSR Congress Party MLAs to pronounce their stand on the capital issue.

He also called upon the youth to boycott the new films slated for release on the occasion of Sankranti. Tollywood actors should come out openly against the three capitals move of the State Government, he added.