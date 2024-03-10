Support of employees helped YSRCP government implement reforms and policies: Dharmana Prasada Rao

March 10, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao said that the active support of employees all over the State helped the YSRCP government to implement many reforms and welfare schemes. He felicitated APNGOs Association’s State new general secretary Chowdary Purushottam Naidu in the presence of the association’s State president K.V. Shiva Reddy and the government advisor (employees’ issues) N. Chandrasekhar Reddy at a function organised, here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that A.P. government’s developmental works such as Nadu-Nedu caught the attention of the nation and the State’s image was enhanced with the active and dedicated role of officials and staff. He said that differences between the government and employees’ association were quite natural, and it should not be seen as a confrontation.

He hailed Mr. Purushottam Naidu for becoming the general secretary of the association, while saying that it was a great honour for Srikakulam, as no one could get the post from North Andhra region in the five-decade history of APNGOs Association.

Mr. Purshottam Naidu said that the association had always maintained political neutrality and its first and foremost priority was to get the legitimate benefits for the staff from the government. “In spite of the financial constraints of the exchequer, we could make the government to accept many of our demands, including regularisation of contract workers and release of pending dearness allowances and others. We will strive hard to get all the benefits under the 12th Pay Revision Commission,” said Mr.Purushottam Naidu.

The association’s Srikakulam district president Hanumanthu Sairam, Vizianagaram district president GVRS Kishore, and the State vice-president D.V. Ramana recalled Mr. Purushottam Naidu’s contribution to the association’s development in the last 35 years. The association leaders Challa Srinivasa Rao, Rai Venugopal and others were present.

