Support my daughter as you supported me, appeals Deputy CM Narayanaswamy

March 09, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy appealed to the people of his native Gangadhara Nellore constituency to ensure the victory of his daughter Krupa Lakshmi in the ensuing elections.

Speaking to the media, here on Saturday, he said that he was indebted to the people of his constituency for their support towards him and urged them to treat his daughter in the same regard.  

Moreover, he thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointing his daughter as the in-charge of his constituency and allowing her to serve the poor and downtrodden. He further stated that the welfare schemes introduced by the Chief Minister will help the party candidates in “tiding over the elections with ease”.

