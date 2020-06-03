Andhra Pradesh

Support Ashok’s efforts to save MANSAS: Naidu

Refrain from bringing politics into what is a Pusapati family affair, retorts Sanchaita

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has called upon people to stand by party leader and scion of the royal family of Vizianagaram P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju in his efforts to save the Maharaja Alak Narayana Society of Arts and Science (MANSAS) Trust.

Mr. Naidu, on Wednesday, tweeted that the Pusapati family had established the trust and 105 temples. Besides, many educational institutions were under its administration.

The successive governments did not meddle with the affairs of the trust taking its objectives into consideration, Mr. Naidu observed.

“The YSRCP leaders have set their sights on lands worth ₹1.30 lakh crore under the trust and are misusing power. Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju is yearning to take forward the ideals of his father. Everyone should support him,” Mr. Naidu said.

‘I am the legal heir’

Responding to Mr. Naidu’s tweet, MANSAS Trust Chairperson Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju said, “Former CM @ncbn garu should know that the #MANSAS Trust is headed by me, the eldest surviving legal heir of late Ananda Gajapathi Raju. It was usurped by @Ashok_Gajapathi in a mid- night coup even when my father’s ashes were still smouldering, by a GO you issued in his favour.”

In a series of tweets, Ms. Sanchaita requested Mr. Naidu to refrain from bringing politics into what was a Pusapati family affair.

“Mr. Naidu had mentored a person during whose tenure the 150-year-old Moti Mahal was bulldozed, Phoolbagh Palace razed to the ground and the historic fort left in shambles. MANSAS Law campus was given to ILF&S free of cost and students shifted to a shed. The ILF&S was involved in a scam covered by the media nationally. So, Mr. Naidu has to examine how much he has destroyed the legacy of MANSAS before he sings his colleague’s praises. During the tenure of Ashok Gajapathi Raju, there were questionable decisions which impacted MANSAS finances,” she said.

“In February 20, an ex parte decree was issued against MANSAS due to which we suffered a loss of over ₹13 crore as Ashok garu didn’t think it fit to appoint a lawyer @ncbn,” she said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 11:33:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/support-ashoks-efforts-to-save-mansas-naidu/article31742748.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY