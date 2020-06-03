Support Ashok’s efforts to save MANSAS: Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has called upon people to stand by party leader and scion of the royal family of Vizianagaram P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju in his efforts to save the Maharaja Alak Narayana Society of Arts and Science (MANSAS) Trust.

Mr. Naidu, on Wednesday, tweeted that the Pusapati family had established the trust and 105 temples. Besides, many educational institutions were under its administration.

The successive governments did not meddle with the affairs of the trust taking its objectives into consideration, Mr. Naidu observed.

“The YSRCP leaders have set their sights on lands worth ₹1.30 lakh crore under the trust and are misusing power. Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju is yearning to take forward the ideals of his father. Everyone should support him,” Mr. Naidu said.

‘I am the legal heir’

Responding to Mr. Naidu’s tweet, MANSAS Trust Chairperson Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju said, “Former CM @ncbn garu should know that the #MANSAS Trust is headed by me, the eldest surviving legal heir of late Ananda Gajapathi Raju. It was usurped by @Ashok_Gajapathi in a mid- night coup even when my father’s ashes were still smouldering, by a GO you issued in his favour.”

In a series of tweets, Ms. Sanchaita requested Mr. Naidu to refrain from bringing politics into what was a Pusapati family affair.

“Mr. Naidu had mentored a person during whose tenure the 150-year-old Moti Mahal was bulldozed, Phoolbagh Palace razed to the ground and the historic fort left in shambles. MANSAS Law campus was given to ILF&S free of cost and students shifted to a shed. The ILF&S was involved in a scam covered by the media nationally. So, Mr. Naidu has to examine how much he has destroyed the legacy of MANSAS before he sings his colleague’s praises. During the tenure of Ashok Gajapathi Raju, there were questionable decisions which impacted MANSAS finances,” she said.

“In February 20, an ex parte decree was issued against MANSAS due to which we suffered a loss of over ₹13 crore as Ashok garu didn’t think it fit to appoint a lawyer @ncbn,” she said.