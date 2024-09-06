GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supply safe drinking water to flood-hit areas through Rail Neer scheme, APCC president urges Centre

Published - September 06, 2024 11:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on Friday urged the Centre to supply safe drinking water to the residents of the flood-hit localities in Vijayawada through the Indian Railways’ Rail Neer Packaged Drinking Water scheme.

In a letter addressed to the Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, she made an appeal to the Indian Railways to supply bottled water from the Rail Neer plant in Visakhapatnam to the people of Vijayawada, who are deprived of potable water due to unprecedented rains and flooding that marooned many parts in the city.

She drew the Central Minister’s attention to the grim situation faced by the rain-affected sections of Vijayawada. She said drinking water pipelines were heavily silted up under the flood affect, making the water unsafe for drinking or cooking. “Since the process of clearing the silt will take time, an alternative way of addressing the problem should be implemented immediately,” she suggested.

Pointing to the fact that the Vijayawada division under the South Central Railway zone, contributed an annual revenue of close to ₹6,000 crore, she said it is the duty of the Indian Railways to help the people in the region which was facing a calamity of this magnitude.

“We understand that a Rail Neer plant has recently commenced operations near Visakhapatnam and I request you to consider exploring the possibility of arranging water supply from the plant to the affected areas in Vijayawada, “ she appealed.

Published - September 06, 2024 11:39 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

