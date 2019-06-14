Supply power without interruptions: Minister

Minister for Energy, Forests and Environment Balineni Srinivas Reddy has said the government is committed to supplying power to people at competitive and reasonably cheaper rate, and instructed the officials to come up with an action plan for overcoming the constraints.

In a teleconference with the officials of the Energy Department on Friday, Mr. Srinivas Reddy said the government accorded top priority to interruption-free supply of power in spite of unexpected increase in the grid demand, shortage in coal supply, and fall in wind energy generation from 1500 MW to 50 MW.

Secretary (Energy) and AP-Transco CMD N. Srikanth told the Minister that the discoms supplied an average of 189 MU during April and May 2019, registering a growth of 7.59% compared to 176.43 MU in the corresponding months the previous year.

The rise in demand was mainly due to extended usage of air conditioners as a consequence of temperatures soaring by up to 3° C. While striving to meet the demand, the officials were asked to conduct pre-monsoon inspection of extra high tension feeders and 33 kV and 11 kV feeders on a priority basis.

Eastern discom CMD K. Rajabapaiah said steps were taken to supply quality power, and 90% of the pre-monsoon inspections of 33 kV and l1 kV feeders had been completed. Power sector advisor K. Ranganadham and AP-Transco Joint Managing Director P. Umapathi were present.