Supply of sand, gravel to hasten Polavaram rehabilitation works

Mines and Geology Department Director V.G. Venkata Reddy on Saturday directed the Mines and Geology and A.P. Mines Development Corporation (APMDC) authorities to grant permission to procure sand and gravel required to build rehabilitation colonies of the Polavaram Irrigation Project in East Godavari district.

Mr. Venkata Reddy on Saturday took stock of the problems faced by district authorities in obtaining permissions from the Mines and Geology Department to procure sand and gravel, during a video conference with East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy.

“The permission to procure and supply the sand and gravel should be given on a war-footing to speed up the construction of the rehabilitation colonies of the Polavaram Irrigation Project. The Department of Mines and Geology and APMDC should coordinate to ensure speeding up the rehabilitation project,” said Mr. Venkata Reddy.

The East Godavari district authorities have set a deadline for completing the construction of over 10,000 houses in the Polavaram rehabilitation colony by July. The group of colonies is expected to be handed over to beneficiaries on July 8 as claimed by Irrigation Minister P. Anil Kumar.

The floods in the ensuing monsoon would become a major hurdle in the completion of rehabilitation works if they are delayed due to the non-availability of sand and gravel.

Housing scheme

Mr. Muralidhar Reddy has sought coordination and support from the Mines and Geology Department and the APMDC to procure the sand and gravel required for the leveling of house sites to be distributed among the poor in the district.

“The Revenue officials will certify the tractors to transparence in the transportation of the sand and gravel,” said Mr. Muralidhar Reddy. Joint Collector-II G. Raja Kumari, A.P. Pollution Control Board Executive Engineer Rammohan Naidu, and other officials were present.