Supply of rice, red gram free of cost begins in State

The supply of rice and red gram free of cost through the Public Distribution System (PDS) network to white ration card-holders began in the State on Sunday. The State government supplied 26,220 tonnes of rice and 712 tonnes of red gram to 20,30,342 beneficiaries on the first day.
Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Sasidhar said that rice and red gram would again be supplied on April 15 and April 29.
Every person in the family would get 5kg rice and one kg of red gram. The government was supplying the rice and red gram free of cost keeping in view the outbreak of coronavirus and the lockdown announced as a result, Mr. Sasidhar said.
There are 1,47,24,017 cards in the State. Of them, 17,12,506 card-holders availed themselves of the free supply scheme, and they included 3,17,836 card-holders who availed themselves of the facility through portability at 29,620 ration shops in the State.
