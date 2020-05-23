Supply of paddy seeds at village level begins

KAKINADA

23 May 2020 22:44 IST

Farmers have to register land details at Village Secretariat to get them

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Saturday launched the supply of paddy seeds at the village-level for the kharif season in the State by handing over the seeds to farmers in Kakinada.

Mr. Kannababu, who was accompanied by Kakinada MP V. Geetha to the event, said: “The 2020-21 kharif season is the first season to begin the supply of seeds at the village level. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Rythu Bharosa Centres (RBC) across the State on May 30.”

The seed is being supplied at ₹5 subsidy per kilogram. However, farmers are required to register their land details at the Village Secretariat to get the seed.

“As many as 11,580 quintals of paddy seeds have been allocated and ready for the supply for kharif season in the East Godavari district. To ensure quality. the seed has been procured directly from farmers,” said Mr. Kannababu.

The State government has prepared the ground to supply seeds, fertilizers and pesticides, apart from offering guidance to farmers on agriculture technologies through the RBCs.

Agriculture Department Joint Director, East Godavari, K.V. S. Prasad, AP Seeds Corporation Divisional Manager Anitha and other officials were present.