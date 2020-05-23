Andhra Pradesh

Supply of paddy seeds at village level begins

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu and MP V. Geetha inaugurating the seed distribution programme at Kakinada on Saturday.

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu and MP V. Geetha inaugurating the seed distribution programme at Kakinada on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: S.RAMBABU

Farmers have to register land details at Village Secretariat to get them

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Saturday launched the supply of paddy seeds at the village-level for the kharif season in the State by handing over the seeds to farmers in Kakinada.

Mr. Kannababu, who was accompanied by Kakinada MP V. Geetha to the event, said: “The 2020-21 kharif season is the first season to begin the supply of seeds at the village level. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Rythu Bharosa Centres (RBC) across the State on May 30.”

The seed is being supplied at ₹5 subsidy per kilogram. However, farmers are required to register their land details at the Village Secretariat to get the seed.

“As many as 11,580 quintals of paddy seeds have been allocated and ready for the supply for kharif season in the East Godavari district. To ensure quality. the seed has been procured directly from farmers,” said Mr. Kannababu.

The State government has prepared the ground to supply seeds, fertilizers and pesticides, apart from offering guidance to farmers on agriculture technologies through the RBCs.

Agriculture Department Joint Director, East Godavari, K.V. S. Prasad, AP Seeds Corporation Divisional Manager Anitha and other officials were present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 10:45:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/supply-of-paddy-seeds-at-village-level-begins/article31660418.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY