Supply of Krishna waters to Kuppam Branch Canal not stopped, say officials

February 28, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The off-take point on Kuppam Branch Canal at Rajupeta was removed temporarily and the reinstallation work commenced immediately, they say

K Umashanker
The officials of the second phase of Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project on February 28 (Wednesday) said that the gate (shutter) arranged at the off-take point on the Kuppam Branch Canal at Rajupeta was removed temporarily and that its reinstallation works with cement concrete commenced immediately.

“A section of the media, in an attempt to bring disrepute to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, are spreading false information that the gates were removed and the water supply to the Kuppam Branch Canal was stopped,” an official release said.

The release said that the Krishna River water was released into the tanks nearby through the off-take points in Ramakuppam and Shantipuram mandals despite low water levels in the river and Srisailam reservoir.

The Chief Minister on February 26 (Monday) released the Krishna water into the Kuppam Branch Canal of the HNSS Phase-II project at Rajupeta village in Ramakuppam mandal. The project was completed at a cost of ₹560 crore.

