Supply of fortified rice in Vizianagaram from April

The government is preparing a roadmap for distribution of fortified rice kernel rice (FRK) through the Public Distribution System (PDS) across the State.

Under the scheme, rice is fortified with iron, folic acid and Vitamin B-12.

The scheme will be launched in Vizianagaram district on a pilot basis by April, and is likely to be extended to a few more districts by the end of 2020.

West Godavari has initially been selected as one of the districts for launching the pilot project under the Central government’s Poshan Abhiyaan programme.

But later, based on the National Family Health Survey (NHFS-4) data, Vizianagaram has been selected.

Vizianagaram has the highest anaemic percentage of 78.7 among children and 75.5 among women.

Production cost

According to information, the cost of production of fortified rice is about ₹735 per metric tonne (MT). More than ₹89.14 lakh per month would be the cost of production, including FRK expenses, under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and non-NFSA components.

While the Centre would shoulder the burden for the NFSA component, the State government would have to foot the non-NFSA expenditure.

When contacted, Civil Supplies Vice-Chairman and Managing Director A. Surya Kumari said that fortification was a complementary strategy to fight malnutrition under which the addition of key vitamins and minerals to the staple food, rice, was being done to improve their nutritional content.

The Central government has approved distribution of fortified rice, and also sponsored the scheme by contributing ₹0.60 per one kg.

The funds for the pilot scheme would be shared in the ratio of 75:25 for the rice releases under the NFSA.

The Civil Supplies Department has called for tenders for supply of FRK and obtained an average of ₹73.57 per kg, she says.

As per estimates, 12,117 quintals of fortified rice is required per month to meet the demand in Vizianagaram district.

The milling industry in East Godavari district is well served with sortex and other equipment of grain length graders and blending.

A quantity of 130 MTs of FRK from the suppliers have been positioned in East Godavari so that it can be supplied to Vizianagaram district.