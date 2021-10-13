‘Supply of animal feed at RBKs is top priority’

VIZIANAGARAM

13 October 2021 01:20 IST

Animal Husbandry Department's Joint Director for Vizianagaram District Y.V.Ramana said that the State government was giving top priority to the supply of protein-rich animal feed.

He urged dairy farmers to utilise the subsidies being given on animal feed supplied through Rythu Bharasa Kendras in the district. He said that the government was supplying fodder seeds, silage, and TMR blocks to marginal farmers through RBKs as they were unable to prepare feed for the cattle due to lack of sufficient space and investment.

In association with the agriculture department, awareness programmes for farmers are being conducted at all 34 mandals to enable them to utilise all the government schemes and subsidies.

“Apart from supplying feed at affordable rates, the government is extending support and subsidies to farmers who are involved in perennial fodder cultivation. The government ensures 100% subsidy for the construction of silage bunkers and 90% subsidy to promote azolla production.” Dr.Ramana said.

“The department is holding training camps and workshops for all the officials periodically to make everyone understand the importance of the Animal Feed Act-2021 and new guidelines,” he added. According to him, the State government has come out with a legislation called ‘Animal Feed (Manufacture, Quality Control, Sale and Distribution) Act-2021. As per the guidelines of the Act, Animal Feed Inspectors have to visit animal feed centres periodically and inspect the quality of the feed. After collecting samples, their quality should be checked at feed laboratories. The step is expected to ensure protein-rich food for cattle.