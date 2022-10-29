Supply cement for govt. projects without delay, Minister tells companies

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA:
October 29, 2022 00:25 IST

Energy and Mines Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has said that cement companies should ensure that there is no slackness on their part in supply of cement for government programmes and projects. 

The Minister held a meeting with the representatives of cement companies on Friday. He said that there should not be any shortage of cement for developmental works taken up by the State government. The cement companies should give top priority to the Nadu-Nedu, housing, roads, irrigation and other projects.

The government was ready to address the problems being faced by the cement companies. There were complaints that the companies were not supplying cement in time though the amount was paid in advance for road and irrigation projects, he said. The government was ready to pay the bills without any delay, he added.

Principal Secretary (Mines) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, V.G. Venkat Reddy and representatives of cement companies were present.

