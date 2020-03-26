Supermarkets to deliver groceries at home

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has ensured home delivery of groceries from several supermarkets in the city because of the lockdown and the need for social distancing.

Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh held a meeting with the representatives of various supermarkets and stores and requested them to take orders on phone and deliver essentials at the houses of customers, according to a release. The firms have agreed to the same and will start doorstep delivery of groceries starting from Friday.

People can contact the stores: Big Bazaar (96767 86802, 70362 74053), Reliance Mart (Chuttugunta-87980 40004), Spencer’s (90002 34758), Reliance Fresh (MG Road 97049 99041, One-Town 63058 00028, SR Pet 73373 28033), Metro (77997 94872, only card holders), Modern Supermarket (77997 39000, 77996 98786, 77997 38000), Amaravati Supermarket (91216 80084), Reliance Market (0866-6679888, 97052 31344), Big Basket (93986 52199, 99898 88333), D Mart (0866-2434674, 88857 60407), Grand Modern (97012 46155) and Reliance Smart (8008579698).

All the essentials will be sold at MRP. People could utilise the services of the stores close to their location.

Mr. Venkatesh asked the public to make use of the facility and help fight COVID-19.