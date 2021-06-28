Andhra Pradesh

Super-speciality hospital to come up in Vijayawada

A team of specialists and NRI doctors will open a super-specialty healthcare facility called Top Stars Hospital in the city on June 30, its chairman Srinivas Tatineni said.

Top Stars Hospitals will be the second hospital in South India to offer laser technology to treat heart ailments, Mr. Srinivas said.

The new hospital will have centralized oxygen supply facility with round-the-clock treatment facilities, said CEO Dr. V. Murali at a press conference held on Monday.

Top Stars Hospitals medical director Dr. K. Sudhakar said the new hospital is being launched with all the latest equipment to treat serious ailments during the pandemic. Plans are being made to set up branches across the State, he said.

“Specialist doctors trained at top universities abroad will be part of the hospital ,” vice-chairman T. Veena said. The hospital will have tie-ups with facilities across the world, Dr. Murali added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 28, 2021 11:01:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/super-speciality-hospital-to-come-up-in-vijayawada/article35026787.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY