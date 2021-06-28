Super-speciality hospital to come up in Vijayawada

A team of specialists and NRI doctors will open a super-specialty healthcare facility called Top Stars Hospital in the city on June 30, its chairman Srinivas Tatineni said.

Top Stars Hospitals will be the second hospital in South India to offer laser technology to treat heart ailments, Mr. Srinivas said.

The new hospital will have centralized oxygen supply facility with round-the-clock treatment facilities, said CEO Dr. V. Murali at a press conference held on Monday.

Top Stars Hospitals medical director Dr. K. Sudhakar said the new hospital is being launched with all the latest equipment to treat serious ailments during the pandemic. Plans are being made to set up branches across the State, he said.

“Specialist doctors trained at top universities abroad will be part of the hospital ,” vice-chairman T. Veena said. The hospital will have tie-ups with facilities across the world, Dr. Murali added.