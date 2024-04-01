ADVERTISEMENT

‘Super Six’ scheme will be a game changer, says Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy

April 01, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

Dhone Assembly candidate for TDP, Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy, explaining the party’s ‘Super Six’ schemes at a campaign in Muddavaram village of Bethamcharla mandal on Monday.

Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) candidate for Dhone Assembly constituency Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy has stated that the party’s flagship scheme ‘Super Six’ will be a game changer in improving the lives of the State’s citizens.

Taking part in the poll campaign at Muddavaram village in Bethamcherla mandal on Monday, he said that the super six guarantees would benefit students, unemployed youth, women and farmers. “The party will provide twenty lakh jobs and ₹3,000 unemployment allowance per person till a job is secured, which will instil a sense of self-respect in the youth”, he said. He added that three free gas cylinders per annum, free bus ride for women and cash benefits would ensure women’s empowerment.

Mr. Reddy also asked the public to cast their vote for him as well as for the party’s Lok Sabha candidate Byreddy Shabari in the ensuing general elections. Local leaders of the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance took part in huge numbers.

