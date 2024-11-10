Suo motu cases against YSRCP chief Jagan if he issues threats to police officers, warns Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said on November 10, 2024 (Sunday) that the government would register cases against former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on its own motion (suo motu) if he made threatening comments on the police officers discharging their duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy recently made a statement that he would not spare some IPS officers, who purportedly violated the law, even after their retirement.

By saying so, the former Chief Minister wanted to intimidate the police officers, which the government was not prepared to take lightly, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Misuse of police’

Participating as chief guest in the State Forest Martyrs’ Day programme at Aranya Bhavan in Guntur, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders had misused the police to meet their political ends, and, in the process, forced them to commit gross irregularities to the detriment of democracy and the rule of law.

The Deputy Chief Minister said there was a spurt in crimes in the last five years as the ruling party had no respect for the rule of law, and the situation was so dire that criminals did not have the fear of punishment.

Criminals would have no religion and caste, and the law enforcement officers should discharge their duties properly, he said, stressing the need for stringent punishments like what could be seen in Singapore, and suggesting that ‘defense committees’ would help in curbing the atrocities against women and girls to a considerable extent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said due emphasis should be laid on checking drug business and illegal ganja trade, which posed a grave threat to youth. The government would firmly deal with the gangs involved in those activities, he asserted.

Action under WALTA

Referring to the cutting of a large number of trees during Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tours in the past, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the government would take strict action against the culprits, while observing that many YSRCP leaders would have to be put behind the bars if a special drive was to be launched.

He said action would be taken against those felling trees, under the Water, Land and Trees Act (WALTA) and that the government was working out ways to protect the forests, water bodies and other natural resources keeping in view the consequences of harming the nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Chief Minister said the government would not let the sacrifices of forest martyrs go waste, and that passing on the pristine forests to future generations would be a real tribute to them.

He said the Forest Department was doing its best in spite of staff shortage and it would be good to let them do their duties without political interference.

Reforms to protect forests

The government would name ‘Nagara Vanams’(urban forests) and the Forest Department buildings after brave IFS officers such as Pandillapalli Srinivas (a recipient of Kirthi Chakraaward), who died in the process of fighting the dreaded sandalwood smuggler Veerappan, and also install their statutes in recognition of their services to the nation, he said.

“I will strive to bring the kind of reforms that are required to protect the forests and natural wealth, and to make the Forest Department an effective force during my tenure,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan asserted.

MLAs Md. Naseer, Galla Madhavi and B. Ramanjaneyulu, Mayor K. Manohar Naidu, ZP chairperson Henry Christina, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Chiranjiv Choudhary, PCCFs S.S. Sreedhar (Administration) and R.P. Khajuria (Production), and additional PCCF Rahul Pandey were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.