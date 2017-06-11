Sunshine State lags in birding

The Sunshine state is ahead of all other states in its eagerness to increase green cover, but seems to be lagging in birding (bird-watching) activity.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced ‘Mission Harita Andhra Pradesh’ as part of which he set a target of doubling the green cover in about a decade. He announced last June that it would be increased from 23% to 50% by 2029.

Mr. Naidu stressed the importance of eco-tourism and conservation of biodiversity wherever possible. Andhra Pradesh is known for its rich diversity in the avian population. Birds, wherever they are, are known to be big eco-tourism attractions.

The state has several waterfowl repositories and is an important station in the Central Waterfowl Flyway. But the people of the state do not seem to be interested in birding going by the poor participation in the different birding events conducted nationally and globally.

The biggest of the birding events is the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) organised by Bird Count India (BCI). Those who participate in this birding event post their observations in the form of bird lists on the BCI website.

The results in the number of participants and species of birds are tabulated and posted by the BCI after every annual count. While about 250 species have been listed by birdwatchers of A.P., which is in the 12th position in participation. It is still behind Harayana (seventh), Gujarat (eighth) and Delhi (ninth) where only 175 species have been recorded. Andhra Pradesh is ranked above Telangana (30th) in participation, according to the GBBC.

Organisers of the GBBC have always been complaining that participation from A.P. is comparatively less. Lack of active birdwatchers’ societies is being citied as the major reason.

Kerala is in the first place with 212 participants posting nearly 3,000 bird lists, followed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in the second and third places.