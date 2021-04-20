Andhra Pradesh

Sunrise Hospital temporarily banned, ₹2L fine on Anil Neuro

The district administration imposed a temporary ban on Sunrise Hospital in the city for overcharging patients and committing other violations in treatment of patients. Another hospital, Anil Neuro, was imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh for treating patients without permission.

Joint Collector and Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Healthcare Trust additional CEO L. Siva Shankar inspected the hospitals on Monday and said that it emerged that Sunrise Hospital was overcharging patients in violation of G.O. 77 following initial verification of the documents during the inspection.

He said the hospital’s permission to treat COVID patients was temporarily revoked while the treatment for patients already admitted was allowed to continue.

Later, officials inspected Anil Neuro Hospital which applied for permission to treat COVID patients. However, officials were surprised to see 12 COVID patients already being treated at the hospital.

Mr. Siva Shankar asked the public to lodge their complaints with the government by dialling 104 or 1902. Vijayawada Sub-Collector H.M. Dhyana Chandra, DMHO M. Suhasini, and Aarogyasri coordinator Balasubrahmanyam took part in the inspection.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 20, 2021 12:19:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/sunrise-hospital-temporarily-banned-2l-fine-on-anil-neuro/article34362373.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY