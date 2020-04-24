Sunna Vaddi benefits 4,622 groups in Tirupati

The disbursement of interest support under ‘YSR Sunna Vaddi’ scheme on Friday benefitted 42,530 women in 4,622 groups.

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy formally handed over the money in the presence of MCT Commissioner P.S. Girisha to the women, who collectively received ₹6.30 crore from the government. Mr. Reddy said that the disbursement was part of the ‘Navaratnalu’, the nine major schemes promised by the YSR Congress in its manifesto ahead of coming to power.

While disbursing rice and essential commodities and paying ₹1,000 to every household to help overcome the lockdown, the State Government is also making funds available to them in times of crisis. The amount given today is the reimbursement of interest for the period of April 2019 to February 2020, the MLA said.

Government whip and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy disbursed ₹17.45 crore as interest refund into the accounts of the SHG women in the five mandals falling under his constituency. At a programme organised in the Tirupati Rural Mandal on Friday, he said the Chief Minister had surpassed his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in doling out benefits to women by making the ‘Pavala Vaddi’ into ‘Sunna Vaddi’, making the thrift totally interest-free. Mr. Bhaskar Reddy later paid a surprise visit to the PHC at Mangalam to review the services extended in times of COVID-19 control.

Mangalam panchayat, having a population of 1.10 lakh and located adjacent to Tirupati, needs to be on high alert, he cautioned the medical officer and staff.