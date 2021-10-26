Sunkara Siva Prasanna is new Kakinada Mayor

Sunkara Siva Prasanna was unanimously elected as the new Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor during the election held under the aegis of Presiding Officer and Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha on Monday.

Ms. Prasanna was elected as corporator of Ward 40 on a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket and recently supported the YSRCP during the no-confidence motion moved against former Mayor Sunkari Pavani of the TDP.

On October 12, the State government issued a notification accepting the results of the no-confidence motion which was lost by Ms. Pavani. On Monday, there was no candidate in the fray against Ms. Prasanna for the Mayor's post and subsequently, she was elected as the new Mayor.

In the election of Deputy Mayor, Meesala Udaya Kumar (TDP) was elected unanimously as Deputy Mayor. He represents the 24th ward.

Ms. Prasanna conducted the council meeting after Presiding Officer Mr. Lakshmisha certified the election results.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, and Kakinada City MLA D. Chandrasekhar Reddy participated in the election as the ex-officio members of the council.