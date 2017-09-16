Sunkara Pavani is Mayor of Kakinada

Sunkara Pavani and Kalla Sattibabu were unanimously elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Saturday.

The election, though a formality, was conducted by district Collector Karthikeya Mishra.

The name of Ms. Pavani, corporator from the 28th division, was proposed by Malladi Gangadhar, corporator from the 16th division. It was seconded by Perabattula Lovababu, corporator from the 1st division.

Her election was unanimous as no other candidate came forward to contest the election.

Later, the Collector conducted Deputy Mayor election for which 2nd division corporator Kalla Bheema Sankara Subrahmaneyswara Sattibabu alias Kalla Sattibabu’s name was proposed by 45th division corporator Karri Sailaja and seconded by 49th division corporator Palika Usharani.

His election was also declared unanimous by the Collector.

Mr. Karthikeya Mishra later administered the oath of secrecy to both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Kakinada MP Thota Narasimham, MLC K. Ravi Varma, and Kakinada MLAs Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao and Pilli Anantalakshmi congratulated Ms. Pavani and Mr. Sattibabu on their election.

CM thanked

Addressing the media later, Ms. Pavani said she would strive for the development of the city as it was selected as one of the smart cities in the country.

She thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister N. Chinarajappa and Ministers P. Pulla Rao, N. Lokesh and P. Narayana for reposing faith in her.

Municipal Commissioner Aleem Basha was present.