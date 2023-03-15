ADVERTISEMENT

Sunitha Reddy vows to fight for truth as #JusticeforYSViveka trends on social media

March 15, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - KADAPA

They recalled the gruesome incident that rocked the State four years back

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter N. Sunitha Reddy speaking to the media after paying tributes at her father’s Samadhi in Pulivendula on Wednesday, marking his fourth death anniversary. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Even as social media was agog with the hashtag #JusticeforYSViveka, commemorating the fourth death anniversary of the former Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, his daughter N. Sunitha Reddy has taken a vow to unravel the truth behind his mysterious murder.

Dr. Y.S. Sunitha Reddy, accompanied by her husband Narreddy Rajasekhara Reddy and other family members, prayed at Vivekananda Reddy’s ‘Samadhi’ in Pulivendula when they recalled the gruesome incident that rocked the State four years back.

Speaking to the media, she said the entire State was supporting her in the endeavour to unravel the truth and restore justice in the murder case. Recalling the way some friends and relatives had tried to belittle the incident as something commonly witnessed in the faction-prone Kadapa and Kurnool districts, she explained how she had stood her ground to fight for justice.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“My fight is not borne out of revenge on anyone, but with the strong will to bring out the truth”, Dr. Reddy said, adding that she had divulged every piece of information to the CBI sleuths and would continue to extend cooperation to the probing agency.

Naidu tweets

Dr. Sunitha found support from unexpected quarters over this issue, as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu tweeted with this hashtag. In his Twitter message, he said the entire Pulivendula town knew the details pertaining to the murder, but the present Government headed by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had done nothing in the last four years to punish the culprits.

In fact, the #JusticeforYSViveka hashtag was among the top trending topics on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US