Sunitha Reddy vows to fight for truth as #JusticeforYSViveka trends on social media

March 15, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - KADAPA

Even as social media was agog with the hashtag #JusticeforYSViveka, commemorating the fourth death anniversary of the former Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, his daughter N. Sunitha Reddy has taken a vow to unravel the truth behind his mysterious murder.

Dr. Y.S. Sunitha Reddy, accompanied by her husband Narreddy Rajasekhara Reddy and other family members, prayed at Vivekananda Reddy’s ‘Samadhi’ in Pulivendula when they recalled the gruesome incident that rocked the State four years back.

Speaking to the media, she said the entire State was supporting her in the endeavour to unravel the truth and restore justice in the murder case. Recalling the way some friends and relatives had tried to belittle the incident as something commonly witnessed in the faction-prone Kadapa and Kurnool districts, she explained how she had stood her ground to fight for justice.

“My fight is not borne out of revenge on anyone, but with the strong will to bring out the truth”, Dr. Reddy said, adding that she had divulged every piece of information to the CBI sleuths and would continue to extend cooperation to the probing agency.

Naidu tweets

Dr. Sunitha found support from unexpected quarters over this issue, as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu tweeted with this hashtag. In his Twitter message, he said the entire Pulivendula town knew the details pertaining to the murder, but the present Government headed by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had done nothing in the last four years to punish the culprits.

In fact, the #JusticeforYSViveka hashtag was among the top trending topics on Wednesday.