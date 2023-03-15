HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sunitha Reddy vows to fight for truth as #JusticeforYSViveka trends on social media

They recalled the gruesome incident that rocked the State four years back

March 15, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter N. Sunitha Reddy speaking to the media after paying tributes at her father’s Samadhi in Pulivendula on Wednesday, marking his fourth death anniversary.

Former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter N. Sunitha Reddy speaking to the media after paying tributes at her father’s Samadhi in Pulivendula on Wednesday, marking his fourth death anniversary. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Even as social media was agog with the hashtag #JusticeforYSViveka, commemorating the fourth death anniversary of the former Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, his daughter N. Sunitha Reddy has taken a vow to unravel the truth behind his mysterious murder.

Dr. Y.S. Sunitha Reddy, accompanied by her husband Narreddy Rajasekhara Reddy and other family members, prayed at Vivekananda Reddy’s ‘Samadhi’ in Pulivendula when they recalled the gruesome incident that rocked the State four years back.

Speaking to the media, she said the entire State was supporting her in the endeavour to unravel the truth and restore justice in the murder case. Recalling the way some friends and relatives had tried to belittle the incident as something commonly witnessed in the faction-prone Kadapa and Kurnool districts, she explained how she had stood her ground to fight for justice.

“My fight is not borne out of revenge on anyone, but with the strong will to bring out the truth”, Dr. Reddy said, adding that she had divulged every piece of information to the CBI sleuths and would continue to extend cooperation to the probing agency.

Naidu tweets

Dr. Sunitha found support from unexpected quarters over this issue, as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu tweeted with this hashtag. In his Twitter message, he said the entire Pulivendula town knew the details pertaining to the murder, but the present Government headed by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had done nothing in the last four years to punish the culprits.

In fact, the #JusticeforYSViveka hashtag was among the top trending topics on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.