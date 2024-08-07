GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sunitha Narreddy seeks A.P. govt.’s support in probe into Vivekananda Reddy murder case

Police Department will extend all cooperation to the CBI which is investigating the murder case, says Home Minister V. Anitha

Published - August 07, 2024 09:27 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.
 Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of Vivekananda Reddy, at a meeting with Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Wednesday.

 Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of Vivekananda Reddy, at a meeting with Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

In an attempt to get the support of Andhra Pradesh government in the investigation of the murder case of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, his daughter Suneetha Narreddy met Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha at the Secretariat here on August 7 (Wednesday).

Ms. Sunitha requested the Home Minister to expedite her father’s murder case, pointing out that the accused were politically influential. 

After the meeting, Ms. Anitha told The Hindu that the State government was committed to establishing the truth behind the murder and putting the culprits behind the bars. As the case is being investigated by the CBI, Ms. Anitha assured that the Police Department would extend its full cooperation to the Central investigating agency.

She alleged that the previous YSRCP government had tried to protect the culprits, adding that such things would not be repeated by the NDA government.  

The Home Minister stressed that Ms. Sunitha and her family deserved justice and the State government would strive for it.

