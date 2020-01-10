Sunil’s next film on corporate colleges

Film director Sunil Kumar Reddy has always focussed on contemporary issues be it displacement and rehabilitation or migration. Even his trilogy on crime dealt with drugs and how it impacts youth.

His latest film ‘Welcome to Tihar College’ deals with corporate college culture and how students are facing problems in the rat race to become doctors or engineers.

Speaking to The Hindu, Sunil said that the shoot is over and the film is in the post production stage and it is likely to be released during summer holidays.

Speaking about his new project, the director says that the film mainly focusses on the faulty education policy. “What is the use of education if we are not able to produce good doctors and engineers and for that matter good citizens,” he says.

The story goes beyond the evils of corporate college education and talks about the need for good education.

“The film depicts the life of present day youth with a lot of humour and youthful energy, and at the same time deals with their issues and numerous dilemmas that they face,” says Sunil.

Scenic locales

The film also touches upon the stress faced by the students and incidents of suicide due to the rat race.

Extensively shot in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Paderu, the cinematography is handled by Sabu James, who is also editing the film.

For Sunil, this is his 20th project. He has so far done two Malayalam films, one Tamil and 17 Telugu.

Awards galore

He has received five Nandi awards so far, which include best children film for ‘Hero’ and ‘Chance,’ best film for ‘Sonta Vooru’ and best director and best dialogue for ‘Gangaputurlu’.

Since he is a journalist-turned-film maker, Sunil approaches every film with a journalist’s eye and does considerable research before embarking on a project.

“I approach film as a journalist and film is my medium,” he says.