Andhra Pradesh

Sunil Yadav in CBI custody

Sunil Yadav, a key witness in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case, who was arrested in Goa earlier this week, was sent to 10-day CBI custody by the Pulivendula magistrate’s court on Friday.

After filing a plea in the High Court seeking protection from arrest by the CBI sleuths, Sunil stayed out of the police radar for a few days and was finally traced in Goa, while his family members were picked up from Karnataka.

He was brought to Kadapa on a transit warrant and was sent to remand on August 4. On Friday, the CBI police sought and obtained permission from the court for Mr. Yadav’s custody for 10 days.


