Suneetha files papers for MLC bypoll

Vijayawada

12 January 2021 00:34 IST

Former MLC Pothula Suneetha on Monday filed her nomination for the MLC bye-election as a YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate. Her term is due to expire on March 29, 2023.

She had quit the TDP in October last year, reportedly due to her disenchantment with the stand taken by the party on various issues. Election for the vacancy created by her resignation, is scheduled to be held on January 28 as per a notification issued by Chief Electoral Officer K. Vijayanand.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Suneetha met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office and thanked him for nominating her as the YSRCP candidate for the bye-election. Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, MP V. Prabhakar Reddy and Ms. Suneetha’s husband Suresh were present on the occasion.