Sundarakanda Parayanam organised at temple in Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh

February 10, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - VIZIANAAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Seers and priests chanting Sundara Kanda of Valmiki Ramayanam in Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple of Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Hundreds of devotees offered special prayers to Lord Rama while chanting Sundara Kanda, one of the important chapters of epic Ramayanam, in Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple where several devotional activities were taking place as part of Maha Samrajya Pattabhishekam which would be celebrated on May 14, 2024.

Seers, including Tirumala Ranganathacharyulu, Sthalasthai Swamy and head priest of the temple Sampath Kumar Acharyulu, explained the important points of Sundara Kanda and greatness of Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman. Srinivasa Seva Sangham representatives Pilla Vijayakumar, Cherukuri Sridhar, A. Sivaramakrishna, E. Eswar Srinivas and others made arrangements for the programme .

Mr. Sivaramarkishna told the media that the devotees from all the districts of Andhra Pradesh have been participating in the special prayers since January 22, 2024.

