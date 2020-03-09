Andhra Pradesh

Sun rays touch the deity’s feet in Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple at Arasavilli

Thousands throng to witness the the 10-minute celestial event

Sun rays touched the feet of Lord Sri Suryanarayana Swamy at Arasavilli temple of Srikakulam district in the early hours on Monday.

A possible recurrence

The Sun rays touched the feet of the deity from 6.22 to 6.32 am and the much awaited celestial event may recur on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hundreds of devotees thronged the temple from early hours to have a darshan on the auspicious occasion. The temple’s chief priest Ippili Sankara Sarma said the temple’s architecture was suitable for the entry of Sun rays up to the presiding deity both in the months of March and October every year.

