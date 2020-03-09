Andhra Pradesh

Sun rays touch Arasavalli deity for 10 minutes

Sun rays touching the deity’s feet at Arasavalli temple on Monday.

Sun rays touched the feet of Lord Sri Suryanarayana Swamy idol at Arasavalli temple of Srikakulam district in the early hours on Monday. The sun rays touched the feet of the idol from 6.22 a.m. to 6.32 am and may repeat on Tuesday and Wednesday. Hundreds of devotees thronged the temple from early hours to have ‘darshan’ on the auspicious occasion. Temple chief priest Ippili Sankara Sarma said that the temple's architecture was suitable for the entry of sun rays up to the presiding deity in March and October every year.

