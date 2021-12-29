Andhra Pradesh

Sun Pharma keen to set up unit in A.P.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy presenting a memento to Sun Pharma managing director Dilip Sanghvi at his camp office on Tuesday.  

Pharmaceutical giant Sun Pharma has come forward to establish its integrated end-to-end manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh.

Sun Pharma managing director Dilip Shangvi called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Tuesday to discuss setting up a new plant in the State.

The Chief Minister explained to the Sun Pharma team the government’s policies for industrial progress and invited them to make use of opportunities to invest in the State. He told them that transparent policies had been made available for the establishment of industries and steps were being taken to provide quality human resources through skill development.

In this regard, Mr. Shangvi said he was happy to interact with the Chief Minister and was impressed with his vision in creating new jobs using industries, especially towards the development of the pharma industry. He said that they were seriously considering setting up a manufacturing facility in the State to enhance their manufacturing capacity.


