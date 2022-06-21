Andhra Pradesh: Sumptuous north Indian cuisines at ITC Welcomhotel food festival

On the table will be authentic dishes reflecting cultural influences of the region

A wide range of delicacies up for grabs at the Golden Triangle food festival at ITC Welcomhotel in Guntur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

On the table will be authentic dishes reflecting cultural influences of the region

The aroma of Koh-e-Awadh, an authentic Mughlai Lamb Shank, fills the air, but there is also Dal Bati Churma — an authentic Rajasthani delight for vegetarians. That’s the range of varied cuisines from North India which are on offer at a food festival called the Golden Triangle at the ITC Welcomhotel in Guntur. The food festival, which began on June 17, will continue till June 26.

“The delightful combinations mirror the range of authentic cuisines stemming from the cultural influences from north India. We have a range of Agra sweets and vegetarian dishes from Jaipur and the authentic Mughlai dishes from Delhi,” says the chef Amruth Chakravarthy.

The arid region of Jaipur is famous for the Kher Sanghi, pickles made from berries picked from the region. The Dal Bati Churma, made of bread baked on coal and dipped in ghee and eaten with generous helpings of Churma, is a delightful and authentic Rajput dish.

“The Golden Triangle food festival is a tribute to the rich cultural influence of authentic cuisines from Agra, Jaipur and Delhi. We want the people of this region to experience the rich and varied cuisines,” Mr. Chakravarthy says.

A notable point is that the vegetarian dishes from Agra and Jaipur are made without the use of onion and garlic.

In the non-vegetarian fare, one can enjoy the rich Mughlai cuisine Koh-e-Awadh, a gravy made of lamb shanks with a generous helping of bread/roti.

More such food festivals celebrating the cuisines of different parts of India would be conducted throughout this year, hotel staff said.