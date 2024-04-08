‘Summer water storage tanks must be filled for drinking purpose’

April 08, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - GUNTUR

The water released from Prakasam Barrage and Nagarjuna Sagar Right Main Canal for drinking purpose during drought situation should reach each and every village, said Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy during a review meeting on Monday. He further directed the officials to monitor the flow of the water in the canals through drone cameras, if required. He said that all the summer water storage tanks must be filled with these waters.

The water would reach NTR, Krishna, Eluru, Guntur and Bapatla districts through Ryvas Canal, Bandar Canal and Krishna Canal. Simultaneously, the water from Nagarjuna Sagar Right Main Canal would reach Palnadu, Prakasam, Guntur and Bapatla districts. The Chief Secretary also asked the officers to not issue any leaves for the next ten days to employees working on issues related to drinking water.