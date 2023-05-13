Summer vacation for Andhra Pradesh High Court from May 15 

May 13, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh High Court will be closed for summer vacation from May 15 to June 12, according to a circular issued by registrar general Y. Lakshmana Rao.

A Division Bench (DB) comprising Justices B. S. Bhanumathi and A. V. Ravindra Babu and a single Bench of Justice G. Ramakrishna Prasad will work on May 18. Matters before them have to be filed on May 16.

A DB consisting of Justices B. Krishna Mohan and A.V. Ravindra Babu and single judge, Justice G. Ramakrishna Prasad will work on May 25. The date of filing of matters before them is May 23.

On June 1, a DB of Justices B. Krishna Mohan and V. Goapala Krishna Rao and a single Bench of Justice D. Venkata Ramana will be working. Matters before them have to be filed on May 30.

A DB consisting of Justices N. Jayasurya and V. Gopala Krishna Rao and single judge, Justice D. Venkata Ramana will work on June 8. Matters have to be filed on June 6.

Deputy registrar V. Divakar and assistant registrars B. Prasada Rao, V. Savithri Gowri and G. Hela Naidu have been posted as the vacation officers for the period May 15-May 26.

Deputy registrar M. Ramesh Babu and assistant registrars Shaik. Md. Rafi, S. Srinivas Prasad and K. Kasi Rao Achari are the vacation officers from May 27 to June 12.

The vacation judges will hear habeas corpus petitions, pleas for anticipatory bail, bail applications if they are rejected by magistrates and sessions/additional sessions judges and any other urgent matter with the permission of the Chief Justice.

A special DB will be constituted in case of any urgency with the Chief Justice’s permission, and house motions have to be filed before a senior vacation judge through the senior vacation officer concerned.

Three working Saturdays i.e. May 20, May 27 and June 3 are declared as holidays for the registry.