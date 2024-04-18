Summer sun wears down red sanders task force in Andhra

April 18, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - TIRUPATI

With the mercury hovering at 45 degrees Celsius and sunlight reflecting off the Seshachalam hills adding to the heat-wave situation, sleuths of the Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) are going through a tough time guarding the precious redwood.

Once inside the woods, it will take several hours for them to walk to the nearest habitat, which leaves them exhausted during the peak summer months. Many have suffered from symptoms of sunstroke, and the grave threat of dehydration hangs over them like the sword of Damocles.

To improve the situation, Superintendent of Police (RSASTF) P. Srinivas distributed Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) sachets to the personnel to help them stay hydrated while combing in the field, at a programme organised on Thursday.

Around 100 teams, deployed in strategic sections such as Railway Kodur, Sanipaya and Kadapa sub-control centre, were given the ORS packets. Deputy Superintendent Chenchu Babu, Reserve Inspector (Operations) Suresh Kumar Reddy, Circle Inspector M. Srinivasulu and others took part.

