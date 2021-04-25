Summer special train from Yesvantpur to Guwahati

The Railways have decided to run a weekly summer special train between Yesvantpur and Guwahati, via Duvvada, in view of the demand from passengers.

Train no. 06577 Yesvantpur - Guwahati weekly summer special express will leave Yesvantpur on Fridays at 10.40 p.m., from April 23 to June 25 to reach Duvvada on the next day at 7.30 p.m. and departure at 7.32 p.m. to reach Guwahati at 6 a.m. on the fourth day of its journey.

In the return direction, 06578 Guwahati - Yesvantpur weekly summer special express will leave Guwahati on Mondays at 7.35 p.m., from April 26 to June 28 to reach Duvvada on the third day of its journey at 4.55 a.m. and departure at 4.57 a.m. to reach Yesvantpur at 4.30 a.m. on the fourth day of its journey.

These trains have one AC 2-tier coach, two AC 3-tier coaches, seven sleeper class coaches and six second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

These trains will have stoppages at Anantpur, Dronachalam, Nandyal, Markapur Road, Narasaraopet, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvadda, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Road, Bhadrakh, Balasore, Kharagpur, Andul, Dankuni, Rampur Halt, Malda Town, New Jalpaiguri and New Bongaigaon.

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during the journey in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.