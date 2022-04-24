Summer holidays for schools in A.P. from May 6

Schools in Andhra Pradesh will have summer holidays from May 6 to July 3, according to the orders released by School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar on Saturday.

He said examinations for the students from 1 st to 10 th classes should be completed by May 4.

Teachers, however, will attend the schools to take up evaluation of the answer scripts of the SA-II examinations, upload the marks online, prepare the promotion lists, take admissions of students for the next academic year (2022-23), and to look after the Nadu-Nedu works.

The schools will be reopened on July 4 for the 2022-23 academic year.