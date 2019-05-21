Summer hobby camps at science centre a hit

Tirupati-based Regional Science Centre (RSC), working under the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), has been successfully imparting science and kindling scientific temper in children for over 25 years. The summer hobby camp currently under way is a roaring hit for the sixth consecutive year.

The exciting week-long activity-based learning programme touches upon all facets of science, thoroughly engages the inquisitive minds and provides solutions to all their queries.

The centre has already completed physics (‘Do it yourself’ format), biosciences, electrical & electronics and robotics camps, which received encouraging response. Children enthusiastically enrolled themselves in more than one programme and are happy to attend the camps till the end of summer. At present, RSC engages children in ‘Gardening’ in the morning session and ‘Astronomy’ in the evening session.

Feel the earth

Children enjoyed a feel of earth while mixing manure in the soil, filling the enriched soil in small cups, sowing the seeds and watching them germinate in a week’s time. They are also taught how deep the roots grow for different plants, the care to be taken while transplanting them from cups into pots or on the land. “The response from children is tremendous and we are already running to our full capacity,” RSC Project Coordinator R.Manigandan told The Hindu. There are some children who have come from the neighbouring States for attending this programme.

The session on ‘Science and Art’ from May 20 to 26 will teach children the nuances of drawing 3D images that appear to be popping out of the canvas. The afternoon sessions on ‘Computers’ will dwell on making short science films. The last batch (May 27-June 2) will focus on mathematics and chemistry in the morning and afternoon sessions respectively. To register, students can call 0877-228 6202 or mail to [email protected]