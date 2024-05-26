Summer heat leads to rise in tomato prices in Annamayya district

The impact of the scorching summer sun on tomato cultivation has been quite severe in Annamayya district. The high temperatures since April, soaring above 40 degrees in most places, have led to a significant decline in the yields. This has been exacerbated by a drastic reduction in water levels in agricultural bores and groundwater tables due to the intense heat. As a result, there is a substantial scarcity of water resources essential for tomato cultivation.

The adverse effects of the summer have compelled farmers to scale back their tomato cultivation during February and March. Consequently, there has been a sharp reduction in tomato yield, leading to a surge in tomato prices. The price of a 23 kg box of tomatoes reached as high as ₹700 in the Mulakalacheruvu market yard — double the price quoted just ten days ago.

This surge in price follows incidents from a month ago, where tomatoes were left unharvested in the fields due to plummeting prices. Notably, the agricultural market in Mulakalacheruvu has witnessed a significant rise in tomato prices. Additionally, the reduced cultivation has prompted farmers from areas such as Mulakalacheruvu, Peddamandyam, Pedda Tippa Samudram and Thamballapalle to procure tomatoes from Anantapur district, emphasising the remarkable decline in tomato cultivation in Annamayya district.

The diminishing tomato arrivals in the Mulakalacheruvu market is evident by the significant drop in the number of lorries exporting tomatoes. While 40 to 50 lorries are exported daily during the season, the current number has dwindled to less than 15. This decline underscores the scarcity of tomatoes available for sale in the Mulakalacheruvu market, a stark contrast to the usual hustle and bustle observed in the market yard.

