Summary revision of electoral rolls in Prakasam district from July 21: Collector

July 20, 2023 07:31 am | Updated 07:31 am IST - ONGOLE

A month-long summary revision of electoral rolls will be taken up from July 21 across Prakasam district, according to District Collector and District Election Officer A.S. Dinesh Kumar.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, he said the final publication of the electoral roll would be done on January 5, 2024.

The house-to-house survey will be conducted by booth-level officers with a new versatile mobile app in all the 2,178 polling stations with a special focus on enrolling youth, particularly vulnerable tribal groups and women till August 21, he said.

All persons who are above 18 years of age will be enrolled as voters, and those who crossed 17 years will be registered as ‘‘prospective voters’‘. The surveyors will go to educational institutions for this purpose, he said.

Special drive to enrol Chenchus

A special drive would be taken up to enrol the Chenchu tribals who live in remote hamlets in the Nallamalla forests, as a sizeable number of them remain unenrolled, he said.

The purpose of the survey was to prepare a ‘‘healthy’‘ electoral roll by identifying the gaps to remove all migrated and deceased persons and delete duplicate entries, including photographically similar entries, from the roll.

Mr. Dinesh Kumar said stern action would be taken against erring officers if any village/ward volunteers were involved in the process. Pictures and mobile phones of electors would be updated, as also the correct serialisation of houses and electors would be arranged in the roll in sequence.

Same polling booth to all family members

All the family members would be kept in the same polling booth, he said, after political parties complained about names of members of some families figured in different polling booths and a large number of voters enrolled without house numbers or junk house numbers in some polling stations.

TDP complains

Meanwhile, TDP State official spokesman Anam Venkatarama Reddy complained that the data collected by the Andhra Pradesh government through volunteers had ostensibly been used by the ruling party’s media firm IPAC, to delete the names of the sympathisers of the Opposition parties from the electoral rolls using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and sought corrective action by the election authorities.