Sumit Kumar takes charge as Chittoor Collector

Sumit Kumar assumed charge as the new District Collector of Chittoor in his chamber at the Collectorate, here on Monday. Priests from Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swami Temple of Kanipakam welcomed him, followed by ashirwachanam amid chanting of Vedic hymns.

Mr. Sumit Kumar, who had previously served as the Collector of West Godavari district, said: “High priority will be given to solving civic issues, such as drinking water and land problems. The policies of the State government will be implemented transparently,” the Collector added.

District Revenue Officer B. Pullaiah, District Water Management Authority project director N. Rajasekhar, and other senior officials of various departments greeted him on the occasion.