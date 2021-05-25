Sukumar donates ₹40 lakh for oxygen plant

KAKINADA

25 May 2021 23:05 IST

An oxygen production plant worth ₹40 lakh, funded by Telugu film director Sukumar, was inaugurated by Backward Classes Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna and Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy at the Community Health Centre at Razole in East Godavari district on Tuesday.

The facility will guarantee availability of medical oxygen in the Konaseema region, officials said.

