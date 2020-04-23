Sujana blames YSRCP for rise in COVID-19 cases in State

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member Y. Satyanarayana Choudary (Sujana Choudary) has made critical remarks against the ruling YSR Congress Party in the State. He squarely blamed the YSRCP leaders for a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the State.

“Despite the word of caution from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and experts, the ruling YSRCP leaders have been violating the lockdown rules. Under the garb of assistance, they were making ‘hungama’ and taking out rallies. It is leading to a steep rise in the cases. The ruling party members and leaders should behave in a more responsible manner,” he said.

In a statement on Thursday, the MP said that the Union government had been extending liberal assistance to Andhra Pradesh to tide over the coronavirus crisis. The Centre was ready to continue the same but the State should not make claims and publicise it as the State government assistance. Else, it would be politicising the assistance to the people during the times of crisis, he said.

Central funds

The Centre released ₹10,947 crore to the State under various schemes. It released ₹870 crore to panchayats towards the 14th Finance Commission funds for sanitation and infrastructural facilities in villages. Likewise, ₹431 crore was released to municipalities, ₹491.41 crore towards revenue deficit and ₹559.50 crore as advance under calamities relief fund. The Centre also released ₹1,892.64 crore as the State’s share in Central taxes as per the 15th Finance Commission recommendations, he said.

A ₹1.70 lakh crore package was already announced under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana for the benefit of the poor and migrant labourers, who were deprived of jobs due to the lockdown. Under the package, the Centre was providing 5 kg rice or wheat and a kg pulses to the white rationcard holders for three months. This was in addition to the regular supplies. The assistance was worth ₹3,096 crore, he said and thanked the Prime Minister for the generous help to the State.