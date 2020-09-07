‘Sujala Sravanthi will help district develop’

VIZIANAGARAM

07 September 2020 00:04 IST

Gajapathinagaram MLA Botcha Appala Narasayya on Saturday said that Vizianagaram would become a developed district within no time after completion of the prestigious Sujala Sravanti project.

The MLA said that the project would ensure irrigation facility for four lakh acres in the district. Addressing a media conference in Gajapathinagaram, he thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for approving the project.

Mr. Narasayya urged farmers to cooperate with the district administration on land acquisition for the project as it would help the people of many mandals including Gajapathinagaram, Dattirajeru, Bondapalli, Gantyada and other places.