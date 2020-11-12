Suicide pact: Salam’s mother-in-law given ₹25 lakh

KURNOOL

12 November 2020 23:40 IST

The State government would support the next of kin of Abdul Salam, the autorickshaw driver who had committed suicide along with his wife and children at Nandyal recently, in all possible ways, district Collector G. Veerapandian said on Thursday.

In a selfie video purportedly shot moments before taking the extreme step, Abdul Salam had alleged police harassment in a theft case.

“The government will help the next of kin in fighting the legal battle. It will also take care of their future welfare needs,” Mr. Veerapandian said after handing them over a cheque for ₹25 lakh to Salam’s mother-in-law.

Advertising

Advertising

Nandyal MP P. Brahmananda Reddy and MLA Shilpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy termed the suicide pact as unfortunate, and advised people not to resort to such acts, but reach out to “responsible people” to get their problems resolved.

Consoling the family members, the Collector asked them to be in touch with either the tahsildar or Sub-Collector Kalpana Kumari who were present.